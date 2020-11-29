Maulana Fazl visits Jati Umra to condole death of Begum Shamim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief and president Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday visited Jati Umra Raiwind to condole death of late Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

He expressed heartfelt sympathies with members of Sharif family including Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and also offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Maulana Amjad Khan, Bilal Ahmad Meer, Muhammad Afzal Khan and others were accompanyingJUI-F chief, whereas PML-N leaders including Shahid Khaqan, Pervaiz Rashid, Ahsan Iqbal,Rana Snaullah and others were also present.