Maulana Fazl Visits Kocha Risaldar, Condemns Attack On Imambargah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Maulana Fazl visits Kocha Risaldar, condemns attack on Imambargah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday visited Imambargah Hussainabad Kocha Risaldar here at Kohati Gate and condemned the recent tragic attack.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed condolence and sympathy with the bereaved family members and prayed for the early recovery of the injured victims.

Maulana prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said the incident was extremely tragic and an attempt to sabotage the peace of the country.

Maulana said that anti social elements were involved in such incidents and they would not be succeeded in their nefarious designs.

Maulana said that protection of citizens was the responsibility of the state so the government should provide safety to citizens, he added. He said that security forces and government should eradicate this wave of terrorism.

>