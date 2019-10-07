Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Monday said the proposed Azadi March of JUIF Chief Maunala Fazlur Rehman was aimed to hamper Madaras (Seminaries) reforms in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Monday said the proposed Azadi March of JUIF Chief Maunala Fazlur Rehman was aimed to hamper Madaras (Seminaries) reforms in the country.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman is apparently unnerved from PTI Government's madrasa reforms meant to bring its students into national mainstream of education and provide them better employment opportunities," the minister told APP.

He said Mualana's march was for Islamabad rather for islam, saying people had realized the motives behind his politics of agitation.

The minister said people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa have rejected politics of JUI-F during last general elections and would keep distance themselves from Azadi March.

He said Pakistan was passing through a difficult time and can't afford political instability and chaos in the society. The minister warned that law would take its own course if agitators turn violent on October 27.

The minister said JUI-F leadership have enjoyed all perks and privileges during their five years rule in Khyber Pakthunkhwa during former President Musharraf's regime and has failed to fulfill their promises including enforcement of Shariah laws during their governmental tenure.

He said Fazlur Rehman got defeated in the general elections from his constituency DI Khan against PTI candidate, the Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur with huge margin. "How could he demands for early elections," he questioned.

To a question about Fazlur Rehman's demands for early election, the minister said JUI-F contests elections on a limited number of seats mostly in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Balochistan and has never formed government in centre due to its lesser numerical strength in the past, therefore, the demands of early election by the JUIF leadership was totally unjustified.

Ishtiaq expressed the hope that JUI-F leadership would review its proposed Azadi March call in the vital national interest and should have to play constructive role in strengthening of democracy.