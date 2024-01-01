Open Menu

Maulana Fazlur Rahman's Convoy Escapes An Ambush In D I Khan

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Maulana Fazlur Rahman's convoy escapes an ambush in D I Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Chief Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman emerged unharmed on late Sunday after an audacious attack unfolded near Ziarat Interchange Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a spokesperson for JUI-F, the incident unfolded in the vicinity of Ziarak Interchange, and fortunately, Maulana Fazlur Rahman and his accompanying team remained unscathed.

The assailants, reportedly unidentified, attacked Maulana's convoy from two sides, but they escaped. Law enforcement agencies swiftly responded to the incident, launching a comprehensive investigation to apprehend those responsible for the attack, a private news channel reported.

