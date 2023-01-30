Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemns Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly condemned the blast in a mosque here at Police Lines on Monday.

In a condemnation message, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the attack on worship places was the worst form of barbarism.

He said that the nation can fight such anti-state and inhuman elements with unity.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for early recovery of the blast injured and to rest the department soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude