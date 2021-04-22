Maulana Fazlur-Rehman condemns Quetta blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly condemned the hotel blast in Quetta and expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives.

Such ab-horrible acts in the holy month of Ramzan are very unfortunate, he added.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman directed JUI-F workers to help the injured as much as possible.

Spokesman of JUI-F Aslam Ghauri in separate condolence message prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the sins of those who lost their lives in the incident.

May Allah grant the martyrs a high position in Paradise and grant speedy recovery to the wounded, he added.