Maulana Fazlur Rehman condoles demise of CM KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF), Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday visited the residence of the late former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in Charsadda.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman extended condolences to the bereaved family and offered prayers for the departed soul.

Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Muhammad Idrees, and Barrister Arshad Abdullah were present on the occasion.

