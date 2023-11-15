Open Menu

Maulana Fazlur Rehman Condoles Demise Of CM KP

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Maulana Fazlur Rehman condoles demise of CM KP

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF), Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday visited the residence of the late former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF), Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday visited the residence of the late former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in Charsadda.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman extended condolences to the bereaved family and offered prayers for the departed soul.

Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Muhammad Idrees, and Barrister Arshad Abdullah were present on the occasion.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charsadda Family

Recent Stories

Cabinet approves levy of 40 % tax on banks’ wind ..

Cabinet approves levy of 40 % tax on banks’ windfall profit earned during 2021 ..

5 minutes ago
 Three abducted in Wah

Three abducted in Wah

5 minutes ago
 IHC bounds lawyers to wear black gowns in court pr ..

IHC bounds lawyers to wear black gowns in court proceedings

5 minutes ago
 Pak cueists grab silver, bronze medals in World Sn ..

Pak cueists grab silver, bronze medals in World Snooker C’ship

5 minutes ago
 Climate dialogue Peshawar seeks shared action plan ..

Climate dialogue Peshawar seeks shared action plan to address environmental chan ..

12 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur, AJK, Lahore, Islamabad move in T20 Bli ..

Bahawalpur, AJK, Lahore, Islamabad move in T20 Blind Cricket Trophy semis

19 minutes ago
Israeli raid at Gaza hospital sparks international ..

Israeli raid at Gaza hospital sparks international concern

19 minutes ago
 One dacoit killed in police encounter, another fle ..

One dacoit killed in police encounter, another flee

1 hour ago
 China continues to play constructive role to achie ..

China continues to play constructive role to achieve lasting peace between Pales ..

1 hour ago
 Aged woman die in rice harvester accident

Aged woman die in rice harvester accident

1 hour ago
 LESCO detects 282 power pilferers on 68th day of a ..

LESCO detects 282 power pilferers on 68th day of anti-power theft campaign

1 hour ago
 Madagascar imposes curfew in capital ahead of pres ..

Madagascar imposes curfew in capital ahead of presidential vote

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan