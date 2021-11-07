Maulana Fazlur Rehman condoles with JUIF stalwart Yasin Shah

TANK, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) ::Central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman Sunday expressed heartfelt condolence with JUIF Dabara Union Council General Secretary Yasin Shah Garwaki over the demise of his uncle Dalil Shah.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was flanked by MPA Mehmood Ahmad Bettani, former Senator Saleh Shah and District Ameer, Muhammad Jan visited the house of Yasin Shah Garwaki and offered fateha for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The deceased Dalil Shah was also the uncle of Journalist Asmat Shah Garwaki and father of Drug Inspector Hafiz Rehmat Shah Garwaki.