Maulana Fazlur Rehman Damaged Kashmir Csuse: Zartaj Gul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:08 PM

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had damaged the Kashmir cause with his decision to march to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had damaged the Kashmir cause with his decision to march to Islamabad.

Speaking to media during a seminar on role of women in controlling epidemic of smoking and drug use, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan fought the case of Kashmir in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

She said it was not the time to march on Islamabad but to observe black day against India on October 27.

Imran Khan brought focus of the international commumity on the Kashmir issue, she added.

To a question, she said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was more concerned about Islamabad than islam, adding Maulana lost elections from Dera Ismail Khan and now had the support of those who looted the national wealth.

She expressed concern over the increasing use of tobacco and drugs.

The minister said as a woman and parliamentarian it was her responsibility to take part in the campaign to create awareness about health hazards of tobacco use.

She said the government imposed heavy taxes on the sales and import of cigarettes to discourage smoking.

Smoking was cause of many life threatening diseases like cancer and ailments of lungs and mouth.

The cancer patients had to go through painful medical treatment on which millions of rupees were spent.

She urged students including girls to stay away from smoking as it was not a fashion but could start a vicious cycle that could lead to abuse of drugs like ice and heroin.

Those women and female teachers who indulge in smoking had a very negative impact on children at home and school, she observed.

Zartaj said the figures were alarming as out of total smokers, 5.8 percent were women and 5000 people visit hospitals every day to seek treatment for smoking related diseases.

She said the government had taken strict measures to stop smoking at public places and offices.

