Maulana Fazlur Rehman expresses grief over plane crash incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed grief and sorrow over the crash of PIA plane incident in Karachi.

In a statement issued here Friday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and granted courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable losses.