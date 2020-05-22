Maulana Fazlur Rehman Expresses Grief Over Plane Crash Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:15 PM
Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed grief and sorrow over the crash of PIA plane incident in Karachi
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed grief and sorrow over the crash of PIA plane incident in Karachi.
In a statement issued here Friday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and granted courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable losses.