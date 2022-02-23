Maulana Fazlur Rehman meets Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, here at their residence.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to national and political situation were discussed.

On the occasion, PML-Q leaders Tariq Bashir Cheema, Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, Shafe Hussain and others were also present.