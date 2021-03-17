UrduPoint.com
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif Discuss Hard Talk Between Maryam Nawaz And Zardari

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:13 PM

The sources say Nawaz Sharif is angry over statement of Asif Ali Zardari regarding his return to Pakistan and making it conditional with resignation from the legislative assemblies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2021) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman talked to PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and discussed what happened between Maryam Nawaz and Asif Ali Zardari.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also discussed the differences between Maryam Nawaz and Asif Ali Zardari during Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) meeting in Islamabad.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif was angry over the statement of Asif Ali Zardari over his demand of return to Pakistan. They said that Fazlur Rehman also expressed disappointment on non-democratic attitude of the former president.

The sources said that Fazlur Rehman also complained about PPP, saying that it was the only party which refused to resign from the assemblies. He said the PPP sought more time for consultation on the subject matter. The PDM’s long march on March 26 should be considered postponed.

Earlier, PPP Co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari said that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif must return to Pakistan if he really wanted to fight this war. He said Imran Khan and establishment would be more powerful if they resigned.

“I am not afraid of anyone, however, the struggle should be for the consolidation of democratic institutions rather than personal obstinacy,” said Zardari, adding that they contested Senate elections but former finance minister and PML-N senator Ishaq Dar didn’t show up. He also said that how do you [Nawaz Sharif] plan to solve issues of general public.

Responding to Asif Ali Zardari’s demand of Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan in order to advance the anti-government movement, Maryam Nawaz asked the former president to guarantee that her father’s life would not be in any danger if he returns home.

“Nawaz Sharif is unwell and his life could be in danger if he returns to Pakistan,” she added.

