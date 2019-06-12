UrduPoint.com
Maulana Fazlur Rehman Next On NAB’s Radar: Journalist

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 4 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 01:43 PM

Maulana Fazlur Rehman next on NAB’s radar: Journalist

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s name is among the list of people who have looted the country and owns assets beyond income.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) Renowned journalist Chaudhry Ghulam Rasool has claimed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is next on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) radar following the arrests of Asif Zardari and Hamza Shahbaz.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s name is among the list of people who have looted the country and owns assets beyond income.

He said that the JUI-F chief will soon be arrested over these allegations, adding that NAB has evidence against him.

Ghulam Rasool further said that the NAB has started collecting more evidence against him.

NAB arrested Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz from inside the Lahore High Court (LHC) in two cases regarding money laundering and holding assets beyond means on Tuesday.

His arrest comes a day after former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by NAB in Islamabad.

These arrests have raised alarm bells for politicians involved in corruption.

On the other hand, these arrests are being termed by the opposition as the government's victimization of the opposition to preempt the protests from the people against the weak economy, inflation, budget deficit and Dollar flight.

