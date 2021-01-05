UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maulana Fazlur Rehman Should Refrain From Making Controversial Statements: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Maulana Fazlur Rehman should refrain from making controversial statements: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should refrain from making controversial statements against the state institutions.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was doing politics to achieve his personal interests as he had nothing to do with democracy, she said and added that the 'Calibri Queen' could not answer about abusing rights of the people of South Punjab despite PML-N's rule for 10 years.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed these views while talking to media after attending the meeting of PTI leaders regarding by-polls at Daska.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister said that Maulana was trying to create instability in the country with Bilawal at one side and Maryam at the other side.

She said Maulana was focusing on politics in Islamabad and he had been badly exposed for it.

She said the people of Bahawalpur had buried the narrative of PDM and the politics of PDM was over.

The Special Assistant said, "There is no difference between the narrative of PDM and our enemy India," adding that former interior minister Rehman Malik had exposed the PPP.

She said that India wanted to destabilize Pakistan and create unrest in the country but the Pakistan Army exposed (New Delhi) by disclosing that India was propagating against Pakistan through 750 fake social media and instagram accounts.

Dr Firdous said the PTI had started election campaign for by-polls in NA-75 Daska and the announcement of Aslam Gujjar to join PTI was a setback for the PML-N.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Army Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rehman Malik Interior Minister Democracy Social Media Firdous Ashiq Awan New Delhi Bahawalpur Daska Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Instagram NA-75

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

6 minutes ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

6 minutes ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

8 minutes ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

12 minutes ago

1 hour ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.