Open Menu

Maulana Fazlur Rehman Urges National Unity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Maulana Fazlur Rehman urges national unity

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday called for unity and vigilance in the face of ongoing tensions with India, while lauding the Pakistan Armed Forces for their effective response to recent provocations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday called for unity and vigilance in the face of ongoing tensions with India, while lauding the Pakistan Armed Forces for their effective response to recent provocations.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he cautioned that India, under internal and external pressure, may resort to further provocations. “India’s government has lost credibility both at home and abroad. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly isolated, while the Indian public, opposition, and minorities are distancing themselves from his government,” he added.

Highlighting Pakistan’s time-tested relationship with China, the JUI-F chief said the two countries have shared 77 years of strong diplomatic, economic, and now defense ties. “Our friendship with China has moved beyond diplomacy—it now includes strategic defense cooperation, especially at a time when Western powers, including Israel, are supporting India with advanced technology,” he added.

He said that despite India’s reliance on Western defense systems, the results have been underwhelming. “Their own parliamentarians are questioning their defense capabilities. In contrast, Pakistan’s alliance with China has proven effective, neutralizing Indian aggression.”

He said, “Without any investigation, India shifted the blame for its internal security lapses onto Pakistan, launching attacks near our border and even targeting religious institutions, including mosques and innocent people,” he said.

Calling for responsible political discourse, he said that while criticism of government policies is part of democratic practice, the current regional situation demands unity and a strategic approach.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid In ..

NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid Indian aggression

4 minutes ago
 PAC Sub-Committee reviews audit paras of Housing M ..

PAC Sub-Committee reviews audit paras of Housing Ministry

7 minutes ago
 PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Min ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab govt making efforts to preserve heritage: B ..

Punjab govt making efforts to preserve heritage: Bhutta

7 minutes ago
 SBP launches nationwide campaign to promote digita ..

SBP launches nationwide campaign to promote digital payments at cattle markets

4 minutes ago
 Somalia keen to boost trade ties with Pakistan: Am ..

Somalia keen to boost trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

7 minutes ago
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges v ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges vice chancellors to present sug ..

7 minutes ago
 Combating fake news key to positive change: VC BZU

Combating fake news key to positive change: VC BZU

2 minutes ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman urges national unity

Maulana Fazlur Rehman urges national unity

2 minutes ago
 Talks only on national issues, not individual agen ..

Talks only on national issues, not individual agendas: Dr. Shezra Mansab

2 minutes ago
 Chairman KCEU lauds President Erdogan’s Support ..

Chairman KCEU lauds President Erdogan’s Support for Kashmir

4 minutes ago
 CPO for immediate action on public complaints

CPO for immediate action on public complaints

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan