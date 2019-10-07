Maulana Fazlur Rehman using religious card for sake of his self interests: Shibli Faraz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz Monday said the JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is using religion for the sake of his self interests.

Talking to media he regretted Maulana Fazlur Rehman is wrongly collecting donations in the name of religion.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance is clear on 'Namoos-e-Risalat' and has raised this issue at the international level.

The opposition parties instead of point fingering and criticizing the government must come forward for Kashmiris and they should continue to raise voice for their rights and give right suggestions to the government in this regards, he suggested.