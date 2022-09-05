UrduPoint.com

Maulana Fazlur Rehman Visits Flood Affected Area Shorkot

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former MPA Samiullah Khan Alizai visited the flood affected area Shorkot

On this occasion, the JUI-F chief also held important meetings with the heads of District Administration, Wapada Administration, NHA and other departments in which he was briefed about the cleaning of drains, restoration of electricity and main link roads in flood-affected areas besides the assistance provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

On this occasion, Fazl said that JUI-F consider every person's suffering as its own and the way its workers and the Alizai group reached every affected village and helped the flood victims without any discrimination considering it as humanitarian duty is unprecedented.

He said the workers of his party would not leave the flood affectees alone during this trying time and serve them until rehabilitation of the last victim.

Lauding the role of Alizai group in relief works for the flood victims, he thanked the former MPA Samiullah Khan Alizai and Alizai Group for helping the flood victims in their difficult time.

The JUI-F chief acknowledged the role of former MPA Samiullah Khan Alizai and the workers of JUI-F in distribution of relief goods among the people of flood-affected areas and their participation in relief activities.

