Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits rain, flood affected areas of Sindh

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited the flood and rain affected areas of Sukkur, Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Shikarpur, Garhi Yasin, Ratodero and Naodero of Larkana, on Monday.

Maulana visited the camps in Ratodero (Larkana) and met the victims and expressed sympathy and distributed cash to the flood victims.

On this occasion, the JUI chief expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the flood victims and said, "I am with the victims in their time of sorrow and we will not leave them alone because the flood victims are currently facing many problems".

He said due to heavy rains and floods thousands of families have been affected, therefore the JUI-F had been busy serving the victims since the first day.

On this occasion, General Secretary JUI-F Sindh Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro and others were also present.

Maulana Soomro told the media that JUI-F chief will visit the affected areas along with distribution of rations in Larkana on Tuesday as well.

He told JUI-F will also took an aerial view of the inundated areas to assess the damage by the flash floods of Khairpur Nathan Shah, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Sukkur Gambat and other areas on the third day of his visit.