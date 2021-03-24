Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s politics is hanging in the air, claims Sheikh Rashid

(@fidahassanain)

The Interior Minister says that his prediction about opposition that it will not resign from the assemblies has proven correct, admitting his other prediction as “wrong”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that politics of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was hanging in the air.



Sheikh Rashid said that it was pitiable situation for Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters on Wednesday.

The Interior Minister said that Maryam Nawaz secured bail from Lahore High Court (LHC) but she was still asking party workers to come and join her on her day of appearance before the anti-graft body.



“Let’s see what much public support she will get on that day,” said Sheikh Rashid, pointing out that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the alliance of opposition parties, was dead.

PDM conducted rallies for six months and decided to not take but part in elections but later reversed its course and contested the polls, he stated.

He also said his prediction about opposition parties that they would not resign from the assemblies proven correct.

But his prediction about PDM’s long march proven wrong.

Sheikh Rasheed said that he took Chinese jab because there was a lot of misinformation about the shots manufactured by China.