Maulana Haidari Meets With Imam-e-Kaaba

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 11:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Central General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Fazl Urehman, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, met with Imam-e-Kaaba Saleh Bin Abdullah Bin Humaid on Wednesday along with his delegation.

Haideri welcomed Imam-e-Kaaba on his arrival in Pakistan and said that Saudi Arabia has represented the entire Muslim Ummah by fighting the case of the oppressed Palestinians in the Palestine-Israel war, according to a news release.

He said that Saudi Arabia was the center of islam, and the voice of Saudi Arabia is the voice of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Maulana Haidari, Muhammad Kakar, and others were included in the delegation.

