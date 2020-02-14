Maulana Haideri reacts to PM’s statement about JUI-F Chief’s trial under Article 6

(@fidahassanain)

Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Haideri says that if the government wanted to arrest JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl then why it was not doing so, questioning that what is the hurdle in its way.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2020) Deputy Chairman in Senate and leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Abdu Ghafoor Haideri asked the government that why it is not arresting Maulana Fazl ur Rehman if it really wanted to do so.

He questioned the government to explain that what the hurdle was there in its way to arrest JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl.

He expressed these views while responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement regarding trial of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman under Article 6 for confessing guilty of conspiracy against the government.

“There will be consequences if Maulana is arrested,” said Senate Deputy Chairman.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to try Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman under Article 6 of the Constitution over his confession for making efforts to topple the elected government.

PM Khan said that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman also dumped the Kashmir cause, saying that it must be investigated that who led him to do this.

“I think Maulana Fazl ur Rehman must be tried under Article 6 over his open confession,” said the PM, adding that an investigation is required as to why he made such statements and why took out the rally against an elected government.

“The government and army both are on the same page,” said the PM, adding that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman rallied against government and army. The PM said military agencies know who is doing what. He said the agencies knew that Zardari and Nawaz Sharif did huge corruption from the national exchequer.

“Those who do corruption fear of army,” said PM Imran Khan. He further said that he never mind if anyone attacked him personally. He also made it clear that electricity tariff would not be increased further.

Many headlines were run on the newspapers regarding review on CPEC, said Imran Khan, adding that the media said that Imran Khan wanted to review the agreement on CPEC. Dawn and The news published wrong stories.