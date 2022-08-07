Maulana Hanif Jalandari meets CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary General Wafaq-ul- Madaras-ul- Arabia Pakistan Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandari met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday and appreciated his role for including the clause of the Khatm-e- Nabuwat affidavit in the marriage certificate.

He termed it a great service to the religion. "Your step in this regard is highly appreciated, which will always be remembered," he told the CM.

He also said that the Punjab government, under the able leadership of the CM, had taken excellent steps for promotion of religious tolerance and harmony across the province.

Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Ramesh Khan were also present.