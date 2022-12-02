UrduPoint.com

Maulana Hanif Jalandhri Calls On CM

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Maulana Hanif Jalandhri calls on CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary General of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The CM termed the abolition of usury at the private level as a historic initiative of the Punjab government and noted that eradication of social evils was possible only by implementing religious teachings.

The CM said the government would develop Seerat academy as a centre of knowledge and research and foreign religious institutions would also be approached to start research.

Parvez Elahi underlined, "The implementation of Islamic teachings is vital to control corruption," adding that the inclusion of the clause related to the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) in the marriage certificate is an important religious service.

Maulana Hanif Jalandhri declared that Parvez Elahi had excelled by taking practical steps to eliminate usury at the private level and added that this would not be forgotten.

Secretary Auqaf and Ahmad Hanif Jalandhri were also present.

