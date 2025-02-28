Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

(@Abdulla99267510)

KP IGP Zulfiqar Hameed confirms sucidie attack inside Jamia Haqqania mosque in Akora Khattak

NOWSHERA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2025) A suicide attack hit a mosque in Akora Khattak area and killed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Central Leader and Akora Khattak DJamia Haqqania Deputy Administrator Maulana Hameed-ul-Haq Haqqani and four others on Friday.

The blast took place during the Friday prayers at the main mosque of Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak.

Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed confirmed the suicide attack inside the Jamia Haqqania mosque during Friday prayers, saying that initially, the four people were reported dead while several others sustained severe injuries.

The IG further revealed that the Primary target of the attack was Maulana Hameedul Haq Haqqani, head of Jamia Haqqania.

Both IG Zulfiqar Hamid and KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah confirmed the martyrdom of Maulana Hameedul Haq in the blast.

Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Irfanullah Mehsud stated that Maulana Hameedul Haq Haqqani’s body had been shifted to CMH Nowshera, adding that the death toll had now reached five.

Irfanullah Mehsud said that the explosion took place at the mosque's exit used by Maulana Hameedul Haq after prayers. The attack was carried out precisely when he was leaving for his residence.

After the blast in Akora Khattak, an emergency has been declared at Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar. The LRH spokesperson said that the administration and medical staff have been placed on high alert, and directed to ensure readiness to deal with any situation.