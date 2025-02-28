Open Menu

Maulana Haqqani, Four Others Killed In Suicide Attack At Jamia Haqqania Mosque

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2025 | 04:17 PM

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

KP IGP Zulfiqar Hameed confirms sucidie attack inside Jamia Haqqania mosque in Akora Khattak

NOWSHERA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2025) A suicide attack hit a mosque in Akora Khattak area and killed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Central Leader and Akora Khattak DJamia Haqqania Deputy Administrator Maulana Hameed-ul-Haq Haqqani and four others on Friday.

The blast took place during the Friday prayers at the main mosque of Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak.

Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed confirmed the suicide attack inside the Jamia Haqqania mosque during Friday prayers, saying that initially, the four people were reported dead while several others sustained severe injuries.

The IG further revealed that the Primary target of the attack was Maulana Hameedul Haq Haqqani, head of Jamia Haqqania.

Both IG Zulfiqar Hamid and KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah confirmed the martyrdom of Maulana Hameedul Haq in the blast.

Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Irfanullah Mehsud stated that Maulana Hameedul Haq Haqqani’s body had been shifted to CMH Nowshera, adding that the death toll had now reached five.

Irfanullah Mehsud said that the explosion took place at the mosque's exit used by Maulana Hameedul Haq after prayers. The attack was carried out precisely when he was leaving for his residence.

After the blast in Akora Khattak, an emergency has been declared at Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar. The LRH spokesperson said that the administration and medical staff have been placed on high alert, and directed to ensure readiness to deal with any situation.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Suicide Attack Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alert Reading Nowshera Akora Khattak Mosque

Recent Stories

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide att ..

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

3 minutes ago
 MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

16 minutes ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

21 minutes ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

51 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

1 hour ago
DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

1 hour ago
 ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for stude ..

ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students

2 hours ago
 UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable ..

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future

2 hours ago
 ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates durin ..

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people ..

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan