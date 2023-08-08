(@FahadShabbir)

AKORA KHATTAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani and Former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Head of PTI Parliamentarians, Pervez Khattak, on Tuesday, held a meeting and discussed the country's political landscape.

Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq expressed his gratitude to Pervez Khattak for his visit and welcomed him. He emphasized their ongoing commitment to contributing to the nation's stability and Pakistan's enduring prosperity, promising to continue playing a constructive role.

Pervez Khattak, in turn, affirmed his intention to maintain an ongoing series of meetings in the future.

Following the discussion, Pervez Khattak paid his respects at the graves of Maulana Abdul Haq and Maulana Sami ul Haq, the founders of Darul Uloom Haqqania, and recited Fateha.

Present at the meeting were also Maulana Syed Yousuf Shah, JUI-S Secretary-General, along with Maulana Irfan ul Haq, Maulana Luqman ul Haq, Maulana Osama Sami, Maulana Khazeema Sami, and Amjad Azam, among others.

It is notable that over the past month, central and provincial leaders of various political parties have been engaging in contacts and meetings with Maulana Hamid ul Haq Haqqani, exchanging thoughts on the upcoming elections and the country's political landscape.