Maulana Ilyas Chinioti Condemns Violence Against Journalist, Vows Support And Justice

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Maulana Ilyas Chinioti condemns violence against journalist, vows support and justice

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Maulana Ilyas Chinioti, Ameer of the International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement Pakistan and Member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, has strongly denounced the violent attack on Muhammad Tahir Ahmed, a neo-Muslim journalist from Chenab Nagar.

In a statement issued from Mecca during his Umrah pilgrimage on Wednesday, Chinioti expressed solidarity with the journalist and assured him of support from both the journalist community and the Muslim community of Chiniot city.

Maulana Chinioti vehemently condemned the actions of the perpetrators, terming them "goons," and vowed that they would be brought to justice swiftly. He emphasized that Muslims stand with the journalist in his time of distress and will not tolerate such acts of violence.

APP/mha/378

