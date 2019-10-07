UrduPoint.com
Maulana Inciting Seminaries Students To Gain Political Motives: Syed Shibli Faraz

Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:37 PM

Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz Monday said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was inciting the students of religious seminaries in order to hatch conspiracy against a democratic set up to impede economic stability in the country and reforms being introduced for the seminaries, but he would not succeed in his designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz Monday said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was inciting the students of religious seminaries in order to hatch conspiracy against a democratic set up to impede economic stability in the country and reforms being introduced for the seminaries, but he would not succeed in his designs.

Maulana being a cleric was playing a religious card to achieve his personal motives as for the first time he was not part of the government because he had been rejected by the people in the general election 2018, he said talking to a private news channel.

He claimed that both Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would not join the Maulana.

Shibli Faraz said, "We wanted to include religious seminaries in national mainstream with an aim that their students could contribute for the progress of the country."He said PTI being the most popular political party was the true representative of all segments of society.

