UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maulana Is Unemployed Now-days, Using Children Of Madrassas To Remain In Politics: Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

Maulana is unemployed now-days, using children of madrassas to remain in politics: Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

Provincial Minister of Punjab for colonies Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is jobless now days and he is using students of madrissahs to stay in politics

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Provincial Minister of Punjab for colonies Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is jobless now days and he is using students of madrissahs to stay in politics.He held opposition is at liberty to stage protest but we will not allow a convicted person to organize public gatherings or rallies.Talking to media men outside Punjab Assembly on Monday Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that Jamiat Ulema-e islam Chief is unemployed now-a days and he is using children of madrassas in order to stay in the politics.

Chohan also paid his tribute to martyrs of Baluchistan and North Waziristan.He said Maulana is doing politics of Wasool on name of Asool.The Maulana is conveying the messages of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari to each other now a days.Maulana cannot challenge the writ of government by using the children of madrassas, he added.He said opposition observed black day on July 25 by remembering their 40 years past corruption while government observed it as Youm-e Tashakur.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption North Waziristan Protest Martyrs Shaheed Punjab July Media Government Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Social media useful to raise voice for rights : Fa ..

16 seconds ago

Makkah Municipality makes preparations for Hajj se ..

19 seconds ago

Zardari serving jail sentence without AC

23 minutes ago

Teachers of basic education community schools stan ..

20 seconds ago

Osama Bin Laden whose killing in Pakistan was clai ..

24 seconds ago

At least 20 killed, 50 injured in attack on VP can ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.