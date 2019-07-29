Maulana is unemployed now-days, using children of madrassas to remain in politics: Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Provincial Minister of Punjab for colonies Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is jobless now days and he is using students of madrissahs to stay in politics.He held opposition is at liberty to stage protest but we will not allow a convicted person to organize public gatherings or rallies.Talking to media men outside Punjab Assembly on Monday Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that Jamiat Ulema-e islam Chief is unemployed now-a days and he is using children of madrassas in order to stay in the politics.

Chohan also paid his tribute to martyrs of Baluchistan and North Waziristan.He said Maulana is doing politics of Wasool on name of Asool.The Maulana is conveying the messages of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari to each other now a days.Maulana cannot challenge the writ of government by using the children of madrassas, he added.He said opposition observed black day on July 25 by remembering their 40 years past corruption while government observed it as Youm-e Tashakur.