Maulana Khabeer expresses concerns regarding control of Bashahi Masjid

The prayer leader of Badshahi mosque says whether it is Walled city, Agha Khan or Archeology department as they should come and work for the mosque.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2021) Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad who is also Imam of Badshahi Masjid [Royal Mosque] has refused to accept Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives regarding control of the historic mosque to any other department except Auqaf.

“We will request PM Khan that its custodian is Auqaf department and historic property could not be handed over to anyone else. It is not our concerns whether it is Agha Khan, Walled City or Archeology department they just come and work,” said Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad while talking to a tv show.

Maulana Azad also criticized what was taking place in Hazouri Bagh, saying that it was known to everyone.

“I think PM was not properly informed about this. Had we informed him if we would have been there. If there was no work since last 20 to 25 years, it must be done now. We have talked to all provinces to provide funds,” he added.