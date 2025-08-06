Maulana Khabir Azad among religious scholars of all school of thoughts celebrates Pakistan success in Battle of Truth

Under the auspices of the Majlis Ulema Pakistan, a National Stability of Pakistan Conference presided over by Chairman Central Ruet Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad was held at local hotel here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Under the auspices of the Majlis Ulema Pakistan, a National Stability of Pakistan Conference presided over by Chairman Central Ruet Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad was held at local hotel here Wednesday.

The conference celebrated Independence Day and the great victory of Pakistan in the Battle of Truth/Operation Iron Wall, paying tribute to the sacrifices of the brave armed forces and honoring the martyrs of Pakistan.

The conference was presided over and led by Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan / Khatib and Imam of Badshahi Mosque Lahore, Ambassador of Peace, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, while the chief guest was Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi.

Also present at the conference were Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pir Adnan Qadri, Bishop of Peshawar Humphrey Sarfraz Peter, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Baba Ji Gurpal Singh, Maulana Ashraf Ali, Allama Maqsood Salafi, Mufti Fazal Jamil Rizvi, Maulana Fazal Jamil Rizvi, Haroon Sarb Diyal, Maulana Rashid-ul-Haq, Maulana Roohullah Madani, Maulana Ehsan-ul-Haq, Maulana Abdul Rauf Madani, Maulana Dr. Siddique Chishti, Maulana Rafiullah Qasmi, Pastor Altaf Gohar, Pastor Shahid Yousaf and Mufti Atiqullah Qadri.

The conference was also attended by Maulana Hidayatullah, Amjad Aziz, Maulana Fazlullah Junaidi, Maulana Jaleel Jan, Syed Arshad Hussain Naqvi, Maulana Rahmatullah Qadri, Maulana Abid Israr, Pir Umar Farooq Shah, Malik Hameed ur Rehman, Qari Anwar Saleem, Qari Hassan al-Ma’ab, Prof. Zafarullah Jan, Mian Ajmal Abbas, Maulana Faisal Zaman, Pastor George Ghulam, Pastor Taman Lawrence, Mian Muhammad Iqbal, Nadeem Bangash, Hafiz Faqir Muhammad Madani, Maulana Hameedullah Qadri, Umar bin Abdul Aziz, Maulana Usama Qureshi, Hafiz Muhammad Ahmad Qureshi, Mufti Taj Muhammad Junaidi, Maulana Roohullah Touhidi, Maulana Waqar Haider, Zawar Hussain Zaidi, Syed Ghulam Hussain, and many other distinguished scholars, Sufi leaders, and representatives of world religions.

In his key note address, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said that freedom is the greatest blessing of Allah Almighty.

" Today, we should all thank Allah Almighty for granting us a blessed country of Pakistan. Millions of people sacrificed their lives, wealth, and children for the creation of this beloved homeland. Pakistan was achieved on the foundation of islam and the Kalima Tayyiba," he said.

He emphasized that today, Pakistan faces threats from its enemies. The Pakistan Armed Forces are our pride and the entire nation stands with its brave armed forces and the Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal Hafiz General Syed Asim Munir.

He said our brave forces have destroyed the agenda of anti-state elements and our eternal enemy India.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad added that on the night of May 6th and 7th, when India launched a cowardly attack on Pakistan, targeting mosques, religious schools, children, women, and the elderly — they struck populated areas and places of worship.

But the entire Pakistani nation includes Federal government, the Prime Minister, the armed forces, religious scholars, and general public united and crushed the arrogance of the enemy.

The Pakistan Armed Forces gave a crushing response to Indian aggression and won the hearts of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah.

Abdul Khabir Azad said the nation salutes the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs and the great victory in the Battle of Truth.

The President, the Prime Minister, and Field Marshal General Asim Munir’s role in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan is commendable.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, in his speech, extended heartfelt congratulations to Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad for successfully organizing the National Stability of Pakistan Conference in Peshawar.

He said that Pakistan today urgently needs unity, religious harmony, tolerance, peace, love, brotherhood, stability, and national cohesion.

"We will collectively defeat all conspiracies of anti-state forces. Love for the homeland is part of our faith. Today, the entire nation is celebrating Independence Day and the great victory in the Battle of Truth with passion."

Provincial Minister Pir Adnan Qadri stated that our eternal enemy India is promoting terrorism, unrest, and sectarianism in Pakistan in a bid to divide us but failed.

He said the Battle of Truth has further increased the significance of freedom and its celebration. Pakistan is the fortress of the Muslim world, and the prayers of the entire Ummah are with Pakistan.

MPA Baba Ji Gurpal Singh said that Pakistan is a paradise for minorities, and we are all united for the security and protection of Pakistan. The Indian government always targets minorities and conspires against Pakistan. "We will give a strong response to fascist Modi if it dare to attack Pakistan again.

Religious scholars and leaders of other religions, in their addresses, emphasized promoting religious harmony and the message of Pakistan through religious platforms to eliminate sectarianism and terrorism.

They said that the celebration of Independence and the victory in the Battle of Truth is ongoing across the country with enthusiasm in all madrasas, mosques, and places of worship.

They said Alhamdulillah, the defense of Pakistan is in strong hands, and every coming day is strengthening it even more.

At the end, prominent scholars of all schools of thought and religious leaders of other faiths joined hands in a show of solidarity, and loud slogans of “Long Live Pakistan” and “Long Live Pakistan Army” echoed.

Special prayers were offered for the unity of the Muslim world, protection of the holy places (Haramain Sharifain), national security, development, and prosperity, martyrs of the Pakistan Army, victory in the Battle of Truth, stability of Pakistan, and

oppressed Muslims in Occupied Kashmir, Gaza, and Palestine.

APP/fam