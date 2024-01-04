Open Menu

Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar Remembered On His Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar remembered on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The 93rd death anniversary of leader of Pakistan movement, educationist, journalist and a poet, Raees-ul-Ahrar Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar was observed on Thursday.

Born on 10th December 1878 in Rampur British India, he obtained education from Ali Gharh and Lincoln College Oxford.

Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar was a very strong supporter of a separate homeland Pakistan.

He also played a leading role in Khilafat Movement. He was imprisoned many times due to his strong resistance against the policies of the British Raj.

He launched his famous English weekly "Comrade" from Calcutta in 1911 and his urdu weekly "Hamdard" from Dehli in 1913.

His poetry collection was published as Deewan-e-Jauhar.

Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar died in London on this day in 1931 and was buried in Jerusalem according to his wish.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Education Died Lincoln London Rampur Jerusalem Oxford Muhammad Ali December From

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupu ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

10 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

1 hour ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

2 hours ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

2 hours ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

3 hours ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

15 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

15 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

16 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan