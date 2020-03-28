UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maulana Nasir Madni Says Coronavirus Is Global Conspiracy

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:28 PM

Maulana Nasir Madni says Coronavirus is global conspiracy

Maulana Nasir Madni asks people not to be afraid of this virus and be courageous, saying that martyred never feared of death, otherwise, they would have not been martyred.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2020) Maulana Nasir Madni who became social media fame for his toxic speeches declared Coronavirus as a “global conspiracy” and asked people not be afraid of it here on Saturday.

Religious Speaker Nasir Madni said that Coronavirus was nothing but a global conspiracy. He asked the people not to be afraid of Coronavirus.

“Had Tipu Sultan been afraid of death he would not have been a martyred,” said Nasir Madni, adding that all the martyred never feared of death.

“General Raheel Sharif’s brother would have not been a martyred if he had feared of death and so Major Aziz Bhatti,” said the speaker in his speeches which went viral on social media.

He said people died of Cancer and Dengue. “Death will come no matter one lives in a glass-room,” said Nasir Madni.

His speech came at the moment when the entire nation is afraid of Coronavirus and is facing lockdowns and restrictions.

Some appreciated his speeches and other demanded the government to immediately arrest him for misleading the people.

A couple of days ago, Nasir Madni was picked up by a group of people and was severely tortured for his speech against a person known as “Phunkun Wali Sarkar”.

Related Topics

Dengue Social Media Died Nasir Cancer All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 228 Coronavirus Cases Over Past 2 ..

27 seconds ago

Inspection of qurantine isolation centres begins i ..

29 seconds ago

Oil tanker turns turtle, 50,000 oil spills

30 seconds ago

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalp ..

33 seconds ago

Fayyaz ul Hassan appeals citizens to stay indoors, ..

8 minutes ago

96 criminals arrested

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.