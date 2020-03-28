Maulana Nasir Madni says Coronavirus is global conspiracy

(@fidahassanain)

Maulana Nasir Madni asks people not to be afraid of this virus and be courageous, saying that martyred never feared of death, otherwise, they would have not been martyred.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2020) Maulana Nasir Madni who became social media fame for his toxic speeches declared Coronavirus as a “global conspiracy” and asked people not be afraid of it here on Saturday.

Religious Speaker Nasir Madni said that Coronavirus was nothing but a global conspiracy. He asked the people not to be afraid of Coronavirus.

“Had Tipu Sultan been afraid of death he would not have been a martyred,” said Nasir Madni, adding that all the martyred never feared of death.

“General Raheel Sharif’s brother would have not been a martyred if he had feared of death and so Major Aziz Bhatti,” said the speaker in his speeches which went viral on social media.

He said people died of Cancer and Dengue. “Death will come no matter one lives in a glass-room,” said Nasir Madni.

His speech came at the moment when the entire nation is afraid of Coronavirus and is facing lockdowns and restrictions.

Some appreciated his speeches and other demanded the government to immediately arrest him for misleading the people.

A couple of days ago, Nasir Madni was picked up by a group of people and was severely tortured for his speech against a person known as “Phunkun Wali Sarkar”.