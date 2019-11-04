UrduPoint.com
Maulana Not Know About His Narrative And Political Agenda: Murad Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Maulana not know about his narrative and political agenda: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Murad Saeed said that Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-F head Moulana Fazlur Rehman did not know about his narrative and political agenda.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had never approached courts for rigging in elections. His only concern was power or chairmanship of Kashmir Committee. As Chairman of Kashmir Committee in the past, Maulana fazal UR Rehman did nothing for Kashmir cause, he expressed.

He said Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had raised the plight of Kashmiri people across the world. The present government had no concern with the protest demonstration of JUI-F, he added.

About Azadi March, he expressed that the workers were tormented when they held a protest. "Routes were not blocked in our protest whereas the Opposition has put containers violating the agreements," he added.

Replying to a question, Murad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is making serious efforts to restore the image of Pakistan but on the other hand, a mafia is trying to protect its corruption. The corrupt elements of the country have gathered together in the Azadi March, he added.

The Minister said, the nation is fully aware about the people who are protecting corruption, adding that all the thieves of the village unite when an honest policeman takes the charge.

