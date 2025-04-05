Maulana Qasmi welcomes power tariff cut, madrasas registration

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Chairman Ulema Council and General Secretary of the International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement Pakistan, Sahibzada Maulana Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, has welcomed recent government initiatives including the reduction in electricity tariffs and formal registration of madrasas.

In a statement, he praised the Federal government's decision to lower electricity prices, calling it a timely relief for the common man and a positive step toward economic stability. He credited Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the military leadership for supporting national development, especially in key sectors such as industry, agriculture, and trade.

He also lauded the Punjab government’s directive to deputy commissioners for streamlining the registration of madrasas, noting that the recently approved Societies Registration (Amendment) Act 2024 had boosted trust among religious institutions.

Maulana Qasmi said that many seminaries were already registered and audited annually, and rejected any association between religious institutions and extremism. He urged authorities to simplify the registration process to ensure smooth and efficient implementation across the province.