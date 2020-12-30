UrduPoint.com
Maulana Sherani Announces Revival Of JUI-Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Maulana Sherani announces revival of JUI-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, the expelled leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Tuesday announced the revival of JUI-Pakistan and claimed it as the genuine party.

Talking to media, Sherani, former chairman Council of Islamic Ideology said Fazlur Rehman has formed a separate group within the party as JUI-F while on the other hand, they inherited JUI-Pakistan from their religious ancestors.

"As per party's constitution, we are integral part of the JUI-Pakistan and will oppose ongoing policies of Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He said they could not support Fazlur Rehman in his lies and asked the party leaders to refrain from disassociating with anyone and should work for strengthening the party. Their motive would be to spread truth and stand with the truth, he maintained.

