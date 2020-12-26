UrduPoint.com
Maulana Sherani Calls Meeting Of Other Party Leaders In Islamabad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:51 PM

Maulana Sherani calls meeting of other party leaders in Islamabad

The leaders who have been sacked by the JUI-F leadership have decided to sit together and chalk out their future plan regarding political discourse.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2020) Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, a dissident of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), called meeting of other like minded in the Federal capital, the sources said on Saturday.

The sources said that Hafiz Hussain Ahmad, Maulana Gul Naseeb and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk would invite the like minded leaders of the JUI-I to deliberate on the situation arising out of the party they were removed from.

“The dissidents of JUI-F will sit together and will decide their plan of action,” said the sources while seeking anonymity.

They said that the meeting will be held on Dec 29 in Islamabad.

On Friday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) expelled four party members including Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani.

They all were expelled over violation of party policy.

The political experts believe that this decision is itself the first crack in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam as all these four leaders have huge workers' base and support in their respective areas.

The disciplinary committee of the party took this decision and notification of their removal was also issued.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmad who became victim of the party's decision said that he was not taken into confidence and was not heard.

“I was member of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and not Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F),” said Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.

The manifesto under which the party was formed should be run under the same manifesto.

“The inheritance has spoiled the party as Maulana [Fazl] wanted it to be an inherited party rather than a true party to raise issue of the public,” he added.

