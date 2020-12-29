Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate from JUI-F

(@fidahassanain)

Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani has taken over the charges of the new party which he says is the original party they inherited from their elders in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2020) Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani has declared Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan separate from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Maulana Sherani who was removed from the JUI-F said that they inherited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Pakistan from their elders.

"JUI-Pakistan is totally different from JUI-F," said Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

"No companion will be forced to do anything," he further said while explaining his further line of action and "connection" with JUI-F.

Last week, JUI-F removed four members including Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani and Hafiz Hussain Ahmed from the party over their statement.

Sherani also put suggestions for thier return to the party and unity with Jamiat-e-Pakistan.

"Unity is only possible if they [Fazl group] replace JUI-F with JUI_Pakistan as written in their original manifesto," said Sherani.

Earlier, Maulana Sherani said that the current party under Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not that party that was launched by their elders.

"It is not working in light of Sharia laws--the major reason of this cutt-off," he explained.

He further said that they would deliberate to empower JUI-Pakistan.

"Lie just lead the people to devastation," he said while referring to the whole scene with JUI_F.

"Truth is our manifesto," he further said.

Talking about the role of JUI-Pakistan in Balochistan, he said several people sacrificed their lives.

"After Mufti Mahmood, all the companions who played their role in party mostly have gone," he stated.

"Only I am left from that earlier group,"said Sherazi.

He took over the charge of the party and decided for law making.