Maulana Should Be Charged As Per Terrorism Act: Dr.Mazari

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Thursday said, the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-F (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman is violating the constitution by having private armed force as he should be charged in accordance with terrorism act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Thursday said, the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-F (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman is violating the constitution by having private armed force as he should be charged in accordance with terrorism act.

Talking to ptv, she said the JUI-F leadership has become desperate and he was spreading terrorism in the capital city of the country.

She said the opposition parties were failed to collect required numbers for passing the No Confidence Motion against the government and they knew that they would not succeed against the government in this regard.

She said Moulana Fazlur Rehman had become a disappointed person because he was not part of the parliament and his situation was just like a fish without water.

The minister said holding protest was the constitutional right of everyone as the government did not create any hurdle in the way of the recent Long March of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), adding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was a democratic political party and had strongly believed in democracy.

