Maulana Should Be Tried Under Article 6 For His Statement: Fawad Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:26 PM

Maulana should be tried under Article 6 for his statement: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has blatantly accepted that his sit-in was a conspiracy against the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has blatantly accepted that his sit-in was a conspiracy against the government.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman has boldly accepted that his sit-in was a conspiracy against the government in which several so-called pro-democracy political parties participated", Fawad Chaudhry said while taking to Twitter.

"This statement of the Maulana comes under rebellion and he should be tried under Article 6 immediately", Fawad Chaudhry said.

