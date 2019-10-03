UrduPoint.com
Maulana Shouldn't Come In Islamabad Lest Dengue Should Bite : Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:47 PM

Maulana shouldn't come in Islamabad lest dengue should bite : Sheikh Rashid

Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that he has sent a message to Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman through Ghafoor Qadri that dengue is there in Islamabad and Rawalpindi therefore it is good for Maulana to remain there

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that he has sent a message to Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman through Ghafoor Qadri that dengue is there in Islamabad and Rawalpindi therefore it is good for Maulana to remain there.Talking to media men on Thursday Sheikh Rasheed said that the season of arrests is going on but he don't know who have to be arrested..He said Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman should not come in Islamabad as dengue is spreading in Islamabad and Rawalpindi lest it should bite him.

Bilawal said that he will stand with chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali shah but I will try that this should not occur so, sheikh added.Bilawal needs time as he is a child.Those who are criticizing I have said to them that I will talk about bullet train with China as we will run bullet train in the tenure of Imran Khan, he said.Sheikh said that Imran Khan fights for Kashmir.Modi stands entrenched in the steps he has taken .Sheikh further said that Imran Khan is a friend of him.

