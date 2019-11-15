Maulana Shuaib Entry Into Abbotabad Banned Till Nov.20
The District Administration as part of measure to maintain public order, has immediately banned the entry of Maulana Ahmed Shuaib Khan of Mianwali, Punjab, into the district, known for making hate and provocative speeches against different religious sects
An order issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq stated that the ban on the entry of Maulana Shuaib Ahmed would remain intact till November 20, 2019 for maintenance of public order.
The administration warned of strict action in case of the order's violation.