Maulana Shuaib entry into Abbotabad banned till Nov.20

ABBOTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The District Administration as part of measure to maintain public order, has immediately banned the entry of Maulana Ahmed Shuaib Khan of Mianwali Punjab , into the district, known for making hate and provocative speeches against different religious sects.

An order issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq stated that the ban on the entry of Maulana Shuaib Ahmed would remain intact till November 20, 2019 for maintenance of public order.

The administration warned of strict action in case of the order's violation.