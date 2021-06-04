UrduPoint.com
Maulana Tahir Ashrafi For Religious Scholars Proactive Role To Combat Anti COVID Vaccine Propaganda

Fri 04th June 2021

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Friday urged the prayer leaders to convince the people to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic

Highlighting the significance of a mosque as a platform, he requested the religious scholars to combat the disinformation and propaganda against the COVID vaccination especially during the sermon of Friday prayer.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the role of Ulema in creating awareness about the vaccination was of paramount importance and would even be more critical in years to come.

He said a 'Fatwa' (religious decree) by Darul Ifta Pakistan had already been declared the vaccination legal and permissible in accordance with the Shariah.

He asked the people not to pay heed to the conspiracy theories against the coronavirus vaccine as it was safe for human consumption and meant to protect their lives.

Replying to a query about Hajj, he said the vaccination for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims would be ensured as per Saudi government's instructions.

Pakistan was ready to make all necessary arrangements as long as the Saudi government announces its guidelines for Hajj pilgrims this year, he added.

