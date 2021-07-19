Maulana Tahir Ashrafi greets Muslim ummah, Saudi govt for holding Hajj peacefully

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Monday sent his wishes to the Muslims Ummah on Hajj day and appreciated the role of Saudi government for arranging Hajj in a peaceful way with respective health requirements of vaccination and coronavirus preventive protocols.

The entire world has been affected by deadly waves of coronavirus but the way, the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have made the best arrangements for Hajj that is appreciable, he said in a telephonic interview with ptv news channel.

He stressed that the the Prophet (PBUH)'s unique teachings and his blessed life are an example for human beings and a guide for the whole of humanity, adding, we as a nation should promote peace, tranquility and interfaith harmony among our ranks.

He also said Muslim scholars and Imam of mosques should come forward to promote message of love, peace and cordial relationships with other religions.

Ashrafi further appealed the public to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity, adding, public should stay inside their homes and follow all Covid-19 protocols which have been imposed for our own safety.