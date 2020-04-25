Maulana Tariq Jameel apologizes from anchorpersons for calling media houses “liars”

(@fidahassanain)

Maulana Tariq Jameel appeared in a TV program of Muhammad Malik and tendered unconditional apology from the media houses over his remarks.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) Renowned cleric and public speaker Maulana Tariq Jameel apologized to the media personnel and his followers over calling media houses as “liars” here on Saturday.

Maulana Tariq Jameel said that his tongue had slipped towards the end of a telethon the previous dau, which was also attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“My tongue had slipped and it happens as I speak a lot,” said Maulana Tariq Jameel while speaking at a tv program.

On Wednesday, Maulana Tariq Jameel called media houses around the world including Pakistan as “liars”, saying that these organizations needed to be more truthful.

In his long prayer at the end of the Ehsaas program, he also said: “Here is the PM and media anchorpersons... Do we think about it that how we are going to face the day of judgement due to our deceitfulness?,”.

Without naming a media owner, he said that owner of a private media organization asked him for some advice. He said that he told him to end abolish all incorrect news coming from his channel. The owner, he said, replied that his channel would be finished if it was done so, adding that twisting of facts would not end as it was not just here but was the case of media around the world.

He also objected to the dresses of the women during his speech and prayer on TV , saying that the women were also wearing insufficient dresses and their behavior was another factor behind such wrath of Coronavirus upon the country.

As the telethon ended with prayer by Maulana Tariq Jameel, the anchors who were present there on the occasion did not get any chance to respond to the comments made about the media houses.

The journalists as well as the organizations of the civil society and human rights came down hard upon the comments of Maulana Tariq Jameel on social media. They called his comments “Irresponsible”.

Following criticism and feedback on social media, Maulana Tariq Jameel tendered an unconditional apology from the journalists and the organizations of civil society and human rights.

In the program, anchorperson Muhammad Malik asked him questions repeatedly to name the media houses, however, Maulana Tariq Jameel did not name anyone.