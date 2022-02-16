UrduPoint.com

Maulana Tariq Jameel Calls On CM KP

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Maulana Tariq Jameel calls on CM KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and discussed various issues pertaining to religious education, preaching of islam and establishment of Islamic society in the province.

During the meeting, the chief minister appreciated the valuable services of Maulana Tariq Jameel regarding the preaching of Islam at the national and international level, saying scholars and preachers were the asset of the nation.

He said role of scholars in reforming the society and shaping the character of the people was commendable, adding ,"We are trying our best to get guidance on every aspect of life from scholars like Maulana Tariq Jameel.

" He said he was happy to serve the scholars and added that a welfare society could be established by following Islamic teachings.

Maulana Tariq Jameel said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had great love and devotion for religion, adding, the Sehat card scheme was a big welfare scheme of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He was of the view that similar schemes should be introduced in other provinces.

More Stories From Pakistan

