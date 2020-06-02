UrduPoint.com
Maulana Tariq Jameel Gets Serious Injuries After Slipping On The Floor

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 02:04 PM

Maulana Tariq Jameel gets serious injuries after slipping on the floor

The fans and lovers of Maulana Jameel have expressed serious concerns over his health conditions and prayed for his early recovery.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2020) Renowned religious speaker Maulana Tariq Jameel seriously injured after he slipped on the floor at his home here on Tuesday.

Maulana Tariq Jameel received injuries on his face and leg and suffered huge loss of blood. The circle close to him confirmed that Maulana Jameel was seriously injured due to huge loss of blood.

Taking to Twitter, Maulana Imran Bashir—one of his students, tweeted about Maulana Tariq Jameel, saying that he injured after falling on the ground at home.

“Ustad jee is seriously ill as he fell down on the ground at home and bleeding continued for two hours,” said Maulana Bashir, pointing out that he asked the fans and lovers of Maulana Jameel for his early recovery.

Maulana Tariq Jameel is renowned for his speeches on religious topics and preaching among the elite circles of the country. Couple of weeks ago, Maulana Tariq Jameel called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister Office where they discussed the prevailing situation of Coronavirus. Imran Khan said that religious scholars’ support was needed in campaign against Coronavirus in the country.

