Maulana Tariq Jamil calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Famous religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and lauded the public-service passion of the chief minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Famous religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and lauded the public-service passion of the chief minister.

The CM appreciated the role played by Maulana Tariq Jamil and other public intellectuals for the eradication of polio and coronavirus and said that Ulema had performed an active role on important issues.

The religious scholars and intellectuals have always guided the government at every difficult moment, he opined.

Similarly, they have actively worked to protect socio-cultural and moral norms in society.

The CM observed that religious scholars' active role in the elimination of polio would help to overcome this fatal disease. It was a national issue and everyone would have to work jointly to rid the society of the polio disease, the CM remarked.

Similarly, the role of religious scholars and intellectuals is very importantin ideologically confronting the issue of fanaticism, he added.