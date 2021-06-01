UrduPoint.com
Maulana Tariq Jamil Calls On CM Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:40 PM

Maulana Tariq Jamil calls on CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The CM said the government was fully focused on welfare of the people and pointed out that no opponent was ever victimised.

Serving the ailing humanity was a mission of the government, he said adding that the scope of Rescue-1122 was being expanded to tehsil level.

The chief minister said that the role played by the religious scholars in intellectually confronting the menace of fanaticism was praiseworthy.

Maulana Tariq Jamil prayed for the success of CM Usman Buzdar and appreciated the steps taken for the ailing humanity. Inner satisfaction lies in serving humanity, he added.

