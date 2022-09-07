UrduPoint.com

Maulana Tariq Jamil Meets Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Maulana Tariq Jamil meets Chief Minister

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CMO on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CMO on Wednesday.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that the religious scholars are the guardians of the ideological frontiers of the country and he highly appreciates their invaluable services for the country.

He lauded the religious scholars for always providing prudent guidance to the nation on important occasions. Parvez Elahi said that the government offices including CM office, Governor House and other important places are decorated with the Quranic verses.

He informed that the government has decided to make a mandatory break in all the government offices from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm in the afternoon to offer Zuhr prayer.

He said, "We have also done a legislation with regard to usury and have fixed punishment upto 10 years for those doing usury business privately."The CM said that by the grace of Allah Almighty the government is succeeded in incorporating the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) affidavit in the marriage certificate.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Governor Business Punjab Marriage Prayer All From Government

Recent Stories

Germany Negotiating Common Air Defense System With ..

Germany Negotiating Common Air Defense System With Neighbors - Defense Minister

36 seconds ago
 SDF Arrest Dozens of Islamic State Operatives, Dis ..

SDF Arrest Dozens of Islamic State Operatives, Disrupt Network in Al-Hol Camp - ..

39 seconds ago
 EU Decision on Visa Deal With Russia 'Ridiculous,' ..

EU Decision on Visa Deal With Russia 'Ridiculous,' 'Shoots Europe in the Knee' - ..

40 seconds ago
 Chief Minister inaugurates EPD's anti-smog squad

Chief Minister inaugurates EPD's anti-smog squad

42 seconds ago
 Crackdown against anti-dengue SOPs violators

Crackdown against anti-dengue SOPs violators

33 minutes ago
 Govt to complete constitutional tenure, conduct el ..

Govt to complete constitutional tenure, conduct elections next year: Shahid Khaq ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.