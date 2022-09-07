Maulana Tariq Jamil meets Chief Minister

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CMO on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CMO on Wednesday.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that the religious scholars are the guardians of the ideological frontiers of the country and he highly appreciates their invaluable services for the country.

He lauded the religious scholars for always providing prudent guidance to the nation on important occasions. Parvez Elahi said that the government offices including CM office, Governor House and other important places are decorated with the Quranic verses.

He informed that the government has decided to make a mandatory break in all the government offices from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm in the afternoon to offer Zuhr prayer.

He said, "We have also done a legislation with regard to usury and have fixed punishment upto 10 years for those doing usury business privately."The CM said that by the grace of Allah Almighty the government is succeeded in incorporating the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) affidavit in the marriage certificate.