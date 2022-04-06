Maulana Tariq Jamil undergoes eye surgery

(@Abdulla99267510)

The renowned religious orator says he had a cataract surgery done on his right eye due to which he had to wear black glasses.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2022) Popular Pakistani religious speaker Maulana Tariq Jamil underwent eye surgery, a local private tv reported on Wednesday.

Maulana Tariq Jamil said he had problem with the eye and had undergone eye treatment.

Taking to Instagram, Maulana shared a picture of himself in which he is seen wearing black glasses after the surgery.

He said, “Had a cataract surgery done on my right eye due to which I have to wear black glasses,”.

The religious speaker said, “but the Ramadan exclusive ongoing series Paigham-e-Quran did not let me rest and I came to deliver the lecture for students and the masses around the globe,”.